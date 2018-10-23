Study needed to stop Cameron Highlands landslides, says minister

Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Yeo Bee Yin said the government will make a detailed study of the recurring landslides in Cameron Highlands and determine who is responsible. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 23 — The government will make a detailed study of the recurring landslides in Cameron Highlands and determine who is responsible, said Energy, Green Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said that there needs to be a detailed study to see if there is a party responsible, or is to blame.

“We have to see what action can be taken. But we cannot simply take action every time it happens. We will have to hatch an action plan,” she told reporters after a meeting with Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal here.

Asked whether she was forming a committee on the matter, she said it will be announced later.

Utusan Malaysia had reported that widespread corruption have led to the recurrence of land exploitation for the purpose for illegal plantations in Cameron Highlands.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki urged the authorities to enforce laws in Cameron Highlands to prevent further land encroachment, saying this should not be a recurring issue.

He said more enforcement like Ops Gading, an operation to combat illegal land encroachment activities to prevent mud floods and landslides, should be implemented.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Safian Ismail was reported to have said a total of 99 high-risk slopes had been identified and they could affect 147 roads.