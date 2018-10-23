MP: Set up RCI to probe Beng Hock’s death

Teoh Beng Hock’s mother Teng Shuw Hor (centre) and sister Teoh Lee Lan (right) react as they leave the Shah Alam Criminal court while holding Teoh’s portrait in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on January 5, 2011. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — An MP today urged the authorities to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the death of Teoh Beng Hock.

This follows after Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin revealed in Parliament yesterday that the police is still waiting for orders to re-open the investigation on Teoh’s death.

“It is disgraceful that the police have not resolved such a straightforward case which makes one wonder if this is a question of incompetence on its part or a cover-up instead.

“If the police are so hopeless, perhaps it’s best we find answers in other more effective ways,” said DAP Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said in a statement.

Ramkarpal, who is also Teoh’s family lawyer, said the failure of the police to ascertain Teoh’s death and those responsible for it is a blatant sign of incompetence as the authorities had sufficient evidence surrounding the circumstances of his death.

“Why is it so difficult for the authorities to charge those involved?

“Surely the identities of Teoh’s investigators and those present at the said MACC building that night are known. Why such incompetence on the part of the police in charging those responsible for his death?” he said.

Teoh, 30, a former journalist, was found dead on July 16, 2009, under the custody of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission after giving a statement to the graft-busters.