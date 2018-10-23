Sabah will consider limiting CM’s term, says Shafie

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Sabah’s Parti Warisan-led government will consider going along with Pakatan Harapan’s plan to limit the the tenure of the prime minister, chief minister or mentri besar to just two terms. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 23 — Sabah’s Parti Warisan-led government will consider going along with Pakatan Harapan’s plan to limit the the tenure of the prime minister, chief minister or mentri besar to just two terms, its president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said.

The Sabah chief minister said that although he was agreeable to the idea, it needed more thought as Warisan was not technically part of Pakatan Harapan in Sabah.

“Well, I don’t mind honestly. But we will look into that, whether there’s a need for that. I mean, it is not embedded in our enactment. We have to look into the legal part of it,” he said today.

He added that the proposal was part of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, but not Warisan’s.

“Though we are working closely with them, we are not part and parcel of Pakatan Harapan. Warisan is in a way, on its own but we can look into it,” he said.

Last week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reiterated Pakatan Harapan’s proposal in Parliament that a prime minister, mentri besar and chief minister can only serve a maximum of two terms.

The announcement was made during the tabling the mid-term review of 11th Malaysia Plan in Parliament as part of political reform.