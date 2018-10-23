Report: Former spy agency chief to be charged with CBT on Thursday

File picture of Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid being arrested after she was called to MACC headquarters for her statement to be recorded. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The former director-general of the now defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) is expected to be charged in court on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of funds.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted sources that Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was expected to be presented in court on Thursday concerning some US$12million (RM49.9 million) of government funds allegedly embezzled for the general elections.

The report said that Hasanah will be charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by a public servant or agent.

Malay Mail is seeking confirmation from the Attorney General’s Chambers over the charges.

Hasanah was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in late August and remanded for six days with the commission revealing she was assisting in investigations into alleged funds misappropriation.

The former director-general was among nine others from MEIO arrested by MACC. A businessman with a permanent resident status in United Kingdom was also detained in Kelantan in September.

Previously, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki was reported to have said a total sum of US$12 million of government funds was allegedly misappropriated.

In September, the MACC announced seizures totalling some US$6.3 million in US currency (RM26.2 million) from various locations nationwide while investigating MEIO’s alleged embezzlement.