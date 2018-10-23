Orang Asli villagers ordered to evacuate due to soil movement

Occupants from at least two homes of an Orang Asli village at Kampung Pawong in Pos Raya-Jalan Cameron Highlands were ordered to evacuate following reports of soil movement. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Oct 23 — Occupants from at least two homes of an Orang Asli village at Kampung Pawong in Pos Raya-Jalan Cameron Highlands were ordered to evacuate following reports of soil movement.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman however said no casualties were reported.

“We received a distress call at 3.03pm of the incident.”

“Upon reaching the village, villagers reported there were cracks in their homes due to soil movement,” he said.

Monitoring works are still underway at the site, added the spokesman.