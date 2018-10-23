Economic, security issues high on agenda of Dr M’s visit to Thailand

Issues relating to the economy, security and Asean will be high on the agenda of Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his two-day official visit to Thailand beginning tomorrow. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

BANGKOK, Oct 23 — Issues relating to the economy, security and Asean will be high on the agenda of Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his two-day official visit to Thailand beginning tomorrow.

According to the Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel, Mahathir’s visit, his first to Thailand since becoming Malaysia’s seventh prime minister in May, will reaffirm the excellent diplomatic ties between the two countries established 61 years ago.

“The focus of the Prime Minister’s visit will be on issues of common interest in economy, security and Asean, which portray the excellent and strategic ties between the two neighbouring countries,” he told the Malaysian media covering the upcoming visit, here Tuesday.

Economic issues will receive significant attention during the visit due to the fact that trade between the two countries has been on the upswing in recent years, he said.

Last year, said Jojie, the value of bilateral trade between Malaysia and Thailand amounted to RM98.69 billion, which was an increase of 18.43 per cent from the RM86.46 billion registered in 2016. — Bernama