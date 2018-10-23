Fuziah: Govt to introduce National Halal Council Act early next year

Fuziah Salleh said the government will introduce a national halal council act by early next year. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The government will introduce a national halal council act by early next year at the latest, according to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Fuziah Salleh.

At present, she said the matter was being scrutinised with the involvement of all the relevant agencies under the department.

“We have 342 halal-related agencies, including in the field of research, marketing and technology, and all these have to be coordinated under one roof.

“This act is important to ensure that each instruction and function of the agencies involved are clear, hence strengthen the implementation of halal certification in the country, which has been deemed among the best in the world,” she told reporters after launching the “Cuisine on the Silk Road” documentary programme here today.

Also present were China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian, Metrowealth CEO, Major (H) David Teoh and vice-president of Malay Language Business for Astro, Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh.

The five-episode documentary programme will air at 11 pm from tomorrow on Astro Naura channel.

In another development, Fuziah said the government would collaborate with other countries to improve knowledge and skills in the management of haj and waqf.

“Many countries are interested to learn how Malaysia manages its haj pilgrims during the haj operations and we are open to share the experience with them.

“At the same time, we will also learn from other countries about waqf management, especially from Singapore which has a very good waqf management system as it uses waqf funds instead of government funds to build mosques,” she added. — Bernama