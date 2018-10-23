Saifuddin tells Hishammuddin to consult Daim in quest to find Jho Low

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is advising former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to consult Tun Daim Zainuddin in his quest to find fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is advising former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to consult Tun Daim Zainuddin in his quest to find fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low in China towards resolving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He said this was because Daim, who is the chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), are among those responsible to recover 1MDB funds and assets.

“I advise him (Hishammuddin) to meet Tun Daim. Nevertheless, as a former Cabinet minister, if he as any information that can assist the investigations, I feel he knows who else should be met. I do not want to jump the gun,” he told reporters when asked about Hishammuddin’s offer to find Jho Low, after attending forum at Wisma Putra here today.

Yesterday, Hishammuddin had said that he was making the offer in his personal capacity due to his past relations with China leaders and was not asked by Putrajaya to do so.

Jho Low is among several individuals wanted by the Malaysian authorities in connection with investigations into the 1MDB scandal. — Bernama