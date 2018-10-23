Deputy minister: Youth parliament programme to be continued with lower age limit

Deputy minister Steven Sim said Malaysian Youth Parliament Programme (PBM) will be continued with improvements. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Malaysian Youth Parliament Programme (PBM) will be continued with improvements, including in terms of age limit for membership to ensure that all its objectives are achieved, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim.

He said the age limit for membership to the Youth Parliament and voting age would be lowered from 18 to 30 years to 15 to 25 years beginning next year to raise youth awareness of voting obligations which will be implemented at the age of 18 years.

“About 271 youths have participated in the Youth Parliament since its inception in 2014.

“Members of the Malaysian Youth Parliament serve as youth representatives in each state to voice their views and ideas to the government,” he said in reply to a question by P. Prabakaran (Pakatan Harapan-Batu) who wanted to know the extent to which the role of the Youth Parliament members has contributed to the country’s administration at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Sim said, members of the Youth Parliament also played a role as an impetus group in ensuring the check and balance process on any policies or new policies introduced by the government relating to the youth. — Bernama