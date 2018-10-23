Najib asks govt to table 1MDB settlement agreement

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has asked the government to table the settlement agreement of the 1MDB’s payment schedule to ensure that every ringgit would be repaid. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has asked the government to table the settlement agreement of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) payment schedule to ensure that every ringgit would be repaid.

“We’d made a deal with Abu Dhabi in 2015, and under the agreement, we received US$1 billion (RM4.1 billion) from IPC (International Petroleum Investment Co).

“After that, they agreed to repay us US$3.5 billion and this is what they meant by swapping assets with debt, (and) we will be able to get back US$6.5 billion which is the settlement,” he said when debating on the Mid-Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan at the Dewan Rakyat today.

“I wanted to work on it after the (14th general) election. That’s why there is a need for a settlement agreement, and they are compelled to repay us.

“We have until 2020, so I am asking Pakatan Harapan to present the settlement agreement to let the people know what this is all about. We have nothing to hide,” he added.

According to reports, 1MDB has made all required payments as part of the settlement between the country’s strategic development fund and IPIC.

1MDB is required to pay IPIC about US$600 million by Dec 31, 2017, as part of the settlement agreement reached in April last year after it defaulted on its bonds, causing the Abu Dhabi company to ask a London Court to arbitrate over claims totalling US$6.5 billion.

On another matter, Najib said 1MDB assets such as Bandar Malaysia and the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) should not be “destroyed” as the projects could generate revenues.

“The Finance Minister said the TRX project could be profitable and as such, we should not destroy 1MDB assets if we can profit from them. We have lendlease development there, a leading Australian company, HSBC and other investors

“We’d planned a high-speed rail (station) in Bandar Malaysia so that its value will gou up, and when the value of Bandar Malaysia’s assets increases, we can settle 1MDB’s debts. I hope this matter will not be politicised,” he said.

BERNAMA — — —