France’s ban on full-body Islamic veil violates human rights, says UN human rights panel

The banning of various forms of Islamic women's dress has caused controversy. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GENEVA, Oct 23 — The UN Human Rights Committee said today that France’s ban on the niqab, the full-body Islamic veil, was a violation of human rights.

France had failed to make the case for its ban and ordered it to review the legislation, the committee said in a statement.

“In particular, the Committee was not persuaded by France’s claim that a ban on face covering was necessary and proportionate from a security standpoint or for attaining the goal of “living together” in society,” it said.

The committee, a panel of independent experts who oversee countries’ compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, said France had 180 days to report back to say what actions it had taken. —Reuters