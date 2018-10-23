MACC will not seek personal details via telephone

The MACC today said it will never ask for personal details, especially the identity card number, via phone call. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Oct 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will never ask for personal details, especially the identity card number, via phone call.

Negri Sembilan MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin @ Hamim said people should be more cautious if they receive phone calls from parties claiming they were from enforcement bodies or representatives, and ask the public to provide personal information.

“Some people who come to the MACC say we have called them, but actually we have not, and they were called by phone.

“If a victim gets a phone call believed from a scammer who asks for his identity card number, immediately report to the police because we are afraid that the identity card number given to the scammer will be used irresponsibly in his (scammer’s) interests,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after the handing over of duty of the post of director of the Negri Sembilan MACC, here today.

Prior to this, Hairuzam was the Selangor MACC deputy director (Operations) while the Negri Sembilan MACC director Ramli Ismail was now transferred to the Kelantan MACC as its director. — Bernama