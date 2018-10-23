Over 13,000 Julau PKR new members ‘not genuine’, says Sarawak PKR

Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit has claimed that the registration of 13,178 new members of the party in Julau was ‘not genuine, but made by stealing personal data and information without the knowledge of the owners and, therefore, not proper’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 23 — Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit has claimed that the registration of 13,178 new members of the party in Julau was “not genuine, but made by stealing personal data and information without the knowledge of the owners and, therefore, not proper”.

“In the circumstances, the central election committee (JPP) must make a thorough investigation as the party’s name and existence is at stake,” he said in a Statutory Declaration signed on October 17.

The declaration was in support of a protest letter by PKR Julau branch chairman Semana Sawang addressed to JPP and PKR secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution.

Kedit told JPP he strongly proposed that the whole list of 13,178 be ordered to be ineligible to vote in the coming branch election pending the investigation.

He said Semana had lodged protests to JPP on August 14 and to the secretary-general on August 20 pertaining to the registration of 13,178 members for PKR Julau branch on June 26.

Kedit said among the names in the registration list was that of Meluan state assemblyman Rolland Duat anak Jubin of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), who has since denied joining PKR.

He said verification was also made on 6,474 out of 13,178 new members registered with PKR Julau on June 27.

He said calls were made to these 6,474 members to verify if they have joined PKR.

Kedit said 1,310 denied having any intention to join PKR and never given consent for anyone to register them as PKR members.

He said another 237 agreed that they wanted to join PKR, but never applied to be members while 5,018 others could not be reached or did not pick up calls.

Kedit said 71 members are found be to double registered in both Julau and Sarikei branches.

In his protest letter, Semana said he strongly opposed the Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng Wei Shien to contest as the chairman of the Julau branch.

He said Sng is not eligible to contest as he has been a party member on May 11 this year, and therefore, not eligible under PKR constitution.

He said Sng was also allegedly involved in the mass registration of new members on June 27.

“We are suspicious of the process of registration which is against the party’s constitution,” he said, adding the 13,178 new members represented more than 50 per cent of the 25,288 registered voters in the Julau parliamentary constituency.

Semana said he has received reports that many of those in the registration have denied ever applying to be PKR members.

Sng, when contacted by Malay Mail, declined to comment on the allegations against him.

Separately, State PKR council member Baharuddin Mokshen said the Julau branch can determine the outcome of a contest for the deputy president’s post between incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Rafizi Ramli.

He said the fight between the two is so close that all is needed is for 2,000 to 3,000 members from Julau to vote for Rafizi to claim the deputy presidency.

“That is why the votes from Julau are very crucial,” he said, without saying that Sng is in Team Rafizi in PKR.

He said PKR secretariat has not responded to complaints from Sarawak PKR about the suspicious mass registration of new members in Julau.

Voting in Sarawak PKR has been fixed for November 10.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president and former Julau Member of Parliament Datuk Joseph Salang said he will not be surprised if many PRS members have been registered as PKR members without their knowledge.

He said he could not provide the exact numbers, but he believes there are “many”.

“Take for example, nine PRS members from a longhouse in Julau have been registered as PKR members, even though they have never applied to join PKR,” he said.

Salang, who lost to Larry Sng in the 14th general election, said he does not know how PKR Julau branch recruited members that have swollen by over 13,000 over a short period.

He said it is possible that names of registered voters from the electoral roll could have been picked as applicants.

PRS has about 3,400 registered members in Julau.

Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) secretary general Banyi Beriak said he has received over 20 complaints from party members about their names being registered as PKR members.

“We have directed our branches in Meluan and Pakan state constituencies to verify with our members if their names have listed as PKR members,” he said, adding the directive was issued after reports have emerged that PKR membership has shot up dramatically.

Both Meluan and Pakan state constituencies come under the Julau parliamentary constituency.

He said Teras as about 6,000 members in Julau.

Banyi believed that as many as 50 per cent of these Teras members could have been registered by “some guys” as PKR members.

“It is amazing that PKR Julau can register so many members in one day,” he laughed.