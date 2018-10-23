Zairil says project consultant told to do mitigation works before Penang landslide tragedy

State executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari speaks during a press conference in George Town October 5, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 — The Penang government through its special task force, the Erosion and Sedimentation Control Committee (Ops Lumpur) had identified various irregularities prior to the landslide tragedy that has so far claimed the lives of nine foreign workers at a construction site in Paya Terubong.

State Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said on September 28, the state had received a report concerning various hill-clearing activities in Penang from a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) known as Penang Hills Watch.

“After receiving the report, we conducted a spot-check on the Bukit Kukus site, with the team led by Drainage and Irrigation Department District Engineer Nortilawati Osman and they found out that there were several irregularities at the site.

“The remit of the task force was to check for compliance of the project’s Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan (ESCP),” he told reporters here today.

He added that the team had issued a letter to the consultant of the project demanding that mitigation measures be taken within 14 days, failing which the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) would be requested to take appropriate action including issuing a stop-work order.

He stressed that since the complaint was related to flooding of mud-laden water, the Ops Lumpur team went to the site to check on the compliance of the ESCP.

“Ops Lumpur’s scope was to check on the causes of mud floods, not on slope stability,” he said, adding that the project is currently on hold due to the landslide.

Among the irregularities discovered by the Ops Lumpur team was that the sediment pond, check dams and other components were not in compliance with the approved ESCP, stockpiles were not maintained well, a portion of topsoil was not covered with mulching or grass, open slopes were not covered by geotextile sheets and absence of silt fences at the slope.

Meanwhile, Nortilawati said the spot check on October 8 was only conducted on the site which was the subject of the complaint by the NGO and was conducted away from the present landslide scene.

She stressed that during that time, she did not notice any ‘rumah kongsi’ at the scene of the landslide as the team was brought up to the peak of site to find the cause of flooding of mud laden waters.

“We didn’t see any ‘rumah kongsi’ from the site we were brought to, which we were told was that a height of about 54 metres but I must admit that all these irregularities that we found during the spot-check could have contributed to landslide if countermeasures were not taken,” she said.

The landslide tragedy so far has claimed the lives of nine foreign workers, three were injured and three others are feared to be still trapped. The landslide occurred at 1.56pm last Friday.

The incident which occurred following heavy rain in the state since Thursday evening, caused the hilly area to collapse and slide down bringing the containers and workers’ quarters to be buried together at the construction site of a paired road project at Jalan Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong. — Bernama