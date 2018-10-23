MCA not quitting BN, Khairy says

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said today MCA remains committed with Barisan Nasional (BN) and that it has no intention to quit the coalition.

Khairy said this was based on his discussion with Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who is running for the party’s top post in its elections.

“I have discussed with Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who is the candidate [top post] who has a high chance of winning.

“He is MCA’s sole representative in Parliament and he is committed to BN. I have referred to him and he said we [MCA] are going to stay in BN,” said Khairy to reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Khairy said the party should overcome any dispute together and said leaving the pact should not be the resolution.

“Whatever weaknesses we have in BN, whether MCA, Umno, or others, we will overcome together, but don’t say [we are] leaving BN and all,” he said.

Yesterday, former MCA president Tan Sri Chua Soi Lek said should he had remained in power, he would bring MCA out of the opposition coalition in order for the party to reinvent itself.