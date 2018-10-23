Watch the first teaser for ‘The Prodigy’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming horror thriller ‘The Prodigy’ that stars Jackson Robert Scott and Taylor Schilling.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Orion has released the first teaser trailer for supernatural horror thriller The Prodigy.

The film centres on a young mother (Taylor Schilling) who is concerned about the odd behaviour of young son Miles (Jackson Robert Scott). Fearing that an demonic force has taken over his body, she searches for answers in the hopes of saving him.

The film also stars Colm Feore, Brittany Allen, Peter Mooney and Olunike Adeliyi.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Taylor Schilling stars in The Prodigy as Sarah, a mother whose young son Miles’ disturbing behaviour signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family’s safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favour of investigating what — or who — is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality remains blurry.”

The Prodigy is set for US release on February 8, 2019.