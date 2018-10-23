Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child

Cast member Amy Schumer poses at the premiere of ‘I Feel Pretty’ in Los Angeles, California April 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Congratulations are in store for Amy Schumer who announced her pregnancy in a very unusual way.

According to reports, the comedian revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer with the help of journalist Jessica Yellin via her Instagram story.

Schumer first teased that she could be expecting by sharing a photo of her and Fischer photoshopped over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s picture, captioning it as: “About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Yellin’s story revealed Schumer’s recommended list of candidates and at the very bottom of it, the pregnancy news was also included.

Schumer and cookbook author Fischer had secretly tied the knot earlier this year in February after dating for just several months.