Thirty songs make the cut for ‘Muzik-Muzik’ semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Thirty songs have been selected to compete at the semifinals of Muzik-Muzik 33, to be shown for weekly from Nov 6 to Nov 23.

From the 30 songs, only 12 will be picked for Anugerah Juara Lagu 33 (AJL) to be held in February.

This year, there is a good mix of newcomers like Khai Bahar, Ara Johari and Hael Husaini competing with the likes of Siti Nordiana, Jaclyn Victor and Misha Omar.

Last year’s Song of the Year award winner Hael is hoping to make a return to the grand stage.

Hael will perform Hajat and a duet with Dayang Nurfaizah called Haram.

“I hope to be at AJL again for my fans.

“At the end of the day it’s about the song, not the artist.

“But as the composer, I want to give the best that I can,” he told Malay Mail.

