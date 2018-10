Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked.

“Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha,” Musk tweeted late yesterday.

The tweet did not clarify the reason or the duration for which the account was locked. — Reuters