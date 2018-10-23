Sean Ghazi makes surprise appearance at Pink Martini concert

Sean Ghazi sings with Pink Martini’s China Forbes at last night’s sold-out concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. — Picture via Instagram/Sean Ghazi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 23 — Singer and actor Sean Ghazi surprised fans last night when he made an unexpected appearance at the Pink Martini concert.

At the second half of the Oregon-based band’s one-night-only performance at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Sean joined lead vocalist China Forbes to sing Let’s Never Stop Falling in Love in Bahasa Malaysia.

The 49-year-old did a Malay rendition of the Pink Martini hit, titled Ku Impikan Bintang, on his 2006 debut album Semalam, which featured classic Malay songs with a jazzy twist.

In an Instagram post today, Sean said it was a last-minute invitation to sing with the popular band.

The musical theatre performer and Anna and the King actor did not stop at one song — he later on sang Get Happy with Forbes and was asked by bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale to lead the conga line — a must-have at every Pink Martini encore.

Hours before the performance, he teased Instagram followers with a snapshot of the DFP concert hall along with the caption, “My view this evening!”

Pink Martini, a cross-genre, multi-lingual ‘little orchestra’ formed in 1994 is known for hits such as Amadio Dio and Symphatique.

Last night’s concert marked the band’s return to the DFP stage, eight years after their Malaysian debut, both of which were sold-out affairs.

Leading up to the concert, Lauderdale told Malay Mail he would love to add a Malaysian song to Pink Martini’s extensive repertoire.