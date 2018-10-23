Syafinaz Selamat ready to impart knowledge to protégés

Datuk Syafinaz Selamat (second from left) with her protégés for ‘Mentor 7’. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — After many years as a singing judge, singer Datuk Syafinaz Selamat admitted the time is right for her to impart her knowledge as a teacher on TV3’s Mentor.

Syafinaz is one of four mentors — which comprise Aizat Amdan, Hafiz Suip and Siti Nordiana — who will be teaching their protégés on the upcoming reality singing programme.

“Each of the mentors have their own experience in the field.

“But I have been in the industry and teaching for 30 years and from that experience I feel I have an edge over the others.

“But I’m not downplaying the others. It’s an open field and everyone has a chance,” she told Malay Mail.

Syafinaz can call on her experience from being a juror on shows like Akademi Fantasia, One in a Million and Who Will Win.

And she is known to be very vocal when handing out criticisms.

But this time, Syafinaz will be on the receiving end and she’s ready to be criticised.

“I have to be ready for whatever the jury has to say about my protégés.

“If you could dish it out, you should be able to take what people have to say.”

Mentor 7, which will begin airing on October 28, will see Nana Mahazan and Shukor Sahar as hosts.

Datuk Wah Idris will be part of the jury with another mystery juror to be announced during the first day of the competition.