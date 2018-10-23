Bukit Kukus project consultant told to implement mitigation measures before fatal landslide, says exco

Zairil said that there is no excuse for non-compliance and the cause of the fatal landslide must be uncovered. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 — The Bukit Kukus paired road project consultant was ordered to implement mitigation measures at the site just 11 days before the fatal landslide, state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said.

The public works, utilities and flood mitigation committee chairman said the erosion and sedimentation control committee, known as Ops Lumpur, conducted a spot check at an area of the construction site on October 8.

He said the surprise check on the site revealed that there were open slopes that were not covered with geotextile sheets.

“The task force found irregularities at the site where the sediment pond, check dams and other components were not compliant with the approved erosion and sedimentation control plan (ESCP),” Zairil told a press conference here today.

He said the stockpiles were not maintained well and affected the flow of Sungai Relau during heavy rains, which led to mud floods.

“A portion of the topsoil was not covered with mulching or grass and there were no silt fences at the slope,” he said.

Zairil said the task force issued a letter to the project consultant to implement mitigation measures within 14 days as per the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He stressed that Ops Lumpur’s scope was to check on the causes of mud floods, not on slope stability.

Zairil confirmed receiving a report from Penang Hills Watch on September 28, which was submitted via councillor Chee Heng Leng.

“The report raised concerns about the conditions at Bukit Kukus project, specifically about exposed slopes causing soil erosion, resulting in heavy rainfall runoff causing flooding of mud-laden water,” he said.

He said since the complaint was related to flooding of mud-laden water, the Ops Lumpur team went to the site to check on the compliance of the ESCP.

The site inspected was not the same site as the landslide area that occurred last Friday but was on a higher point where the team can check on sediment pond and check dams, he stressed.

Zairil said after the task force issued the letter to the consultant to implement mitigation measures to comply with the ESCP, and a follow-up visit was set on October 22.

“I have also instructed the city council to draft by-laws to allow for stiff compound measures,” he said.

Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Senior Assistant Director Amphai Ee Bau also confirmed at the press conference that there were waterways on top of the hill at the project site.

He said there are many tributaries on top of the hill that flow to Sungai Relau below but during hot weather, these tributaries were dry.

“These are waterways on the hill and streams only appear during rainy weather,” he said.

The task force, during its spot check, was also not informed of the existence of a stream at the project site.

Zairil said if there was a stream, it should be diverted and not shut off or blocked.

When asked if the state government will consider stopping the project, he said it is currently on hold due to the landslide.

“We will have to wait for investigations into the incident and full reports on the causes before making any decisions,” he said.

He said the state government took immediate action on the complaints it received regarding the project.

“In fact, action was taken immediately in accordance to existing guidelines and SOPs,” he said.

He reiterated that there is no excuse for non-compliance and the cause of the fatal landslide must be uncovered.

“If there is evidence of professional negligence, then those responsible will be held to account,” he said.

The Bukit Kukus landslide on last Friday brought down 12 containers that were used as construction workers’ quarters, burying at least 10 workers in the rubble and injuring four others.

Search operations have recovered nine bodies and operations are still underway to recover one more.