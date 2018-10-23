Saifuddin: PKR will stick with e-voting, problems not with system

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail insisted that issues with the PKR election were rooted in the behaviour of members instead. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party will maintain its e-voting system despite complaints and claims of irregularities.

He insisted that issues with the party election were rooted in the behaviour of members instead.

“The problem is not routed from the e-voting system itself.

“We will not turn back to the manual system even though we have problems on the first day of the election in Penang and Kedah,” he said.

He said voting in Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perlis went without issue.

He acknowledged a problem in Melaka, but said the incidents in Selangor were disciplinary issues unrelated to the e-voting.