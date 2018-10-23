PAC chief: Najib to testify over ‘missing’ RM19b GST refunds tomorrow

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the PAC inquiry should be concluded by the end of this parliamentary session, with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng scheduled as the final witness. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be called in for the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) inquiry into the “missing” RM19.4 billion Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds tomorrow.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the investigation should be concluded by the end of this parliamentary session, with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng scheduled as the final witness.

“After the last witness, which is the present finance minister, we will wrap up the case and conclude it before tabling it in Parliament,” he told reporters, after a proceeding session with former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar.

Kiandee said Irwan was called in by the PAC for the second time, and the proceeding today was to extract further details on the statement the latter had previously given to the committee.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy is scheduled to meet the PAC this afternoon.

Lim alleged in Parliament back in August that RM19.4 billion meant for GST refunds was missing from the government’s accounts.