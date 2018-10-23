Explosive device found at home of George Soros, say police

An explosive device was found at the New York home of George Soros (pic) and it was later detonated by bomb squad technicians October 22, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — An explosive device found in a mail box outside the New York residence of billionaire financier George Soros yesterday, police said, and according to the New York Times it was detonated by bomb squad technicians in a nearby wooded area.

Soros is a target of a hostile media campaign by the nationalist government in his native Hungary and a hate figure for right-wing campaigners in eastern Europe and the United States.

Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after receiving a call about a suspicious package at about 3.45pm, the Town of Bedford Police Department said in a statement.

An employee at the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device. The employee put the package in a wooded area and called authorities, police said.

Bomb squad technicians arrived and detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.

Online records showed that Soros resides at the address. He was not home at the time, the New York Times reported. — Reuters