Suspects in Cyberjaya hit and run accident in remand for murder

Three suspects in the hit and run accident last Wednesday have been remanded for five days. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SEPANG, Oct 23 ― The main suspect in a hit and run accident which occurred last Wednesday at Shaftsbury Square, Cyberjaya, is in remand for five days, beginning today, for murder.

Magistrate Yusna Khadijah Md Yusop issued the order against the 23-year-old Libyan man to facilitate investigation into the death of the victim in the accident, GTM Event Sales assistant manager Wan Amirah Wan Alias, 31.

Also ordered to be in remand for the same period are his two friends, a Yemeni man, aged 22, and a Libyan man, aged 22, for covering up for the main suspect.

Prior to this, they had been in remand for five days for investigation under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. The order expires today.

A video on the incident showed Wan Amirah was hit by a car as she was crossing Shaftsbury Square at 7.30pm on Wednesday. She was dragged for several metres along the road.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Putrajaya Hospital where she died the following day. ― Bernama