Ahead of 1MDB reprobe, deputy PAC chief says working to make inquiry public

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Efforts are being made to open up Parliament’s closed-door inquiry for media coverage, lawmaker Wong Kah Woh said today amid heightened interest into the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) reinvestigation of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Wong who is also PAC deputy chairman said the bipartisan panel and the Dewan Rakyat Speaker are looking into the legal restrictions that bar journalists from attending its inquiries all this while.

“At the moment we are tied up by Order 85 of the Senate Order I have filed a motion in Parliament yesterday so that Order 85 can be suspended and all proceedings can be open,” he told reporters in Parliament, referring to Order 8 which prohibits the PAC from opening the proceedings to public.

“However there is another legal impediment, which is Section 9 of the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Act, whereby it expressly prohibits any reports of the committee or evidence adduced in the committee to be made public, prior to the reports being made,” the Ipoh Barat MP added.

MORE TO COME