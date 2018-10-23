Fresh PAC probe on 1MDB to kick off next Monday

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee speaks during a press conference after PAC’s first meeting in Parliament August 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will investigate anew the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal from October 29, its chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee announced today.

He said the bipartisan panel plans to call some 20 people to testify, and will start with former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, who is currently heading a special government investigation committee on procurements, governance and finance.

“We have a list of some 20 witnesses and we are going to start by calling Tan Sri Ambrin as our first witness.

“It is going to be a long proceeding,” Kiandee told reporters in Parliament.

