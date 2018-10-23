Selangor aims to build 30,000 homes under RM250,000 by 2023

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari speaks during the launch of the Price Control Real Estate Development seminar in Shah Alam October 23, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 23 — The Selangor government is targeting 30,000 new housing units to be built within the next five years through its revised Rumah Selangorku 2.0 policy.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government wanted to provide a win-win situation for both the people and developers and will be offering the houses at prices between RM200,000 and RM250,000 each.

“Ensuring every family is provided a comfortable, safe and affordable homes in Selangor is a challenge to the state government in view of increasing number of population within Klang Valley.

“Beginning April 2018, we have revised the policy in the aspect of ownership, planning and execution which we believe will benefit all parties,” he said after launching the Price Controls Real Estate Development seminar at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here today.

Amirudin said among policy revisions was to lower the house prices by RM20,000 per unit, which means downsizing them from 1,000 square feet to 900 square feet; but keeping the maximum residential density to 120 units per acre.

“Previously there were known cases of home owners not obtaining the minimum specifications to the affordable housing unit they were purchasing, which led to unsatisfactory finishing in the homes.

“I hope the policy would allow better opportunities and subsequently expedite real estate developments in the state which will be closely monitored by the state government,” he said.

He said the state government has been actively involved in providing affordable housing since 2014, adding that 204 development projects comprising 104,460 units have been approved up till September 2018.

“We have completed 6,303 units and 22,336 are being constructed to allow owners to move in through phases between 2018 and 2022.

“I hope that we will achieve the target that has been set,” he said.