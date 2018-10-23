Normani and Calvin Harris drop two-track EP

Normani poses backstage at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — The two tracks mark the first collaboration between the producer-DJ and the Fifth Harmony singer.

Produced by Calvin Harris, the EP includes two songs, Checklist and Slow Down.

Checklist is an upbeat R&B-inspired song with Normani singing “You tryna keep me like a checklist/ Slow whine, slow whine/ Body cold like a necklace.”

The clubby dance track also features Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid.

Pop ballad Slow Down switches from a quick tempo to a slower chorus: “You can risk it, but I'll be here/I can make your lonely disappear right/ I could, could you just be real?/ Could you just be real?”.

Fifth Harmony member Normani started 2018 off by teaming up with Khalid on her debut solo single, Love Lies, which stayed 34 weeks on the Hot 100, peaking at No 9. She followed this up with a string of other collaborations including Body Count, featuring Kehlani, and an appearance on Swing, by Migos’ Quavo.

The Normani x Calvin Harris EP is out now. — AFP-Relaxnews