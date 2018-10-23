Malay Mail

K-pop fans crash cinema site and app in mad dash for tickets

By Tan Mei Zi

South Korean pop group BTS performs during a Korean cultural event in Paris, October 14, 2018. — Reuters pic
PETALING JAYA, Oct 23 — Malaysian fans of South Korean boy band BTS were the reason behind the crash of Golden Screen Cinemas’ website and mobile last night.

The scramble by local troopers of the “Army” — as the fan movement is known — for tickets of the band’s upcoming concert documentary Burn The Stage: The Movie is believed to have caused the outage.

GSC announced the system failure on Twitter and joked that their IT team were “in a panic” trying to get the website back online.

They also promised to add more screening locations for the November 15 release of film which sold out the same morning tickets went on sale.

 

 

The Malaysian “Army” lamented the limited nature of the screenings and suggested that the cinema add more showtimes so that more fans could catch the film.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to GSC’s website, Burn The Stage: The Movie will be shown in 32 locations across Malaysia.

The film gives a behind-the-scenes look into BTS’ second worldwide tour which gathered over 550,000 fans, making it their biggest tour to date.

Fans can expect ‘exclusive tour footage and brand-new one-on-one interviews with BTS members’ when the documentary hits cinemas.

