Ella Mai announces debut international tour

Ella Mai is set to tour in support of her self-titled album. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Rising R&B star Ella Mai is following up the release of her debut album with an international tour that will visit the UK, Europe and North America early next year.

Called The Debut Tour, the multi-continent outing will promote the singer’s self-titled album, which dropped on October 12 and includes her breakout hit Boo’d Up, follow-up Trip and collaborations with John Legend (Everything), H.E.R. (Gut Feeling) and Chris Brown (Whatchamacallit).

Mai will kick off her tour on January 8 in the UK, hitting cities around the UK, then in Europe, before landing in North America in mid-February. After a show in Vancouver, she’ll play cities around the US through March 28.

Tickets will go on sale October 26 at 10am via Live Nation. — AFP-Relaxnews