Bring back Jho Low? What’s the endgame, deputy minister asks

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar questioned today Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s motive in offering to use his China ties to secure the return of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

The Hang Tuah Jaya MP noted that with Umno leaders either being investigated for or charged with corruption, it was important to establish if the former defence minister’s offer was a form of quid pro quo.

“We know that many Umno leaders are facing the court for alleged corruption and misappropriation offences.

“We don’t want there to be a perception that such offers are being used to free them from their ties with the previous ruling government,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

