Fenty Beauty is here to help you shimmer into the holiday season

A screengrab from Fenty Beauty on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — Rihanna sprung another surprise on her “Navy” of fans over the weekend, with the announcement of a new Fenty Beauty launch.

The superstar’s cult cosmetics brand is bringing back its ‘Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder,’ which launched as a limited-edition body shimmer back in the summer. However, whereas the original version took the form of a fluffy pink beauty puff that resembled a glamorous pompom packed with body shimmer, the new launch comprises three different shades of the highlighter, packaged as loose powders.

Dubbed “Coppa Chill”, “Rosé on Ice”, and “24Kray”, the new shades span rose gold, copper and bronze hues and are designed to be dabbed anywhere on the face and body for a supercharged glow. “These 3 hyper-reflective shades come in the same superfine all-over highlighting powder formula from #FAIRYBOMB Pom Pom, but now available in loose powder form to glow all over your face and body!” Fenty Beauty has confirmed via Instagram.

The trio, which was unveiled during the Sephoria House of Beauty event that took place in Los Angeles this weekend, will launch on December 7. The collection is the latest in a growing list of high-profile drops from the makeup brand, following on from the launch of its “Chillowt” holiday collection, which made its debut earlier this month. October has also seen the release of four new “Stunna” lip paints, while a “Diamond Bomb” highlighter and a scented “Diamond Milk” lip gloss hit the shelves back in September. — AFP-Relaxnews