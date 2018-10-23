Umno gone? Zahid insists party still right there

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi insisted that Umno still exists. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi responded to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sounding of the death knell for his party yesterday by insisting the Malay nationalist party still visibly existed.

While the PPBM chairman was speaking figuratively, Zahid responded to the damning appraisal literally.

“Umno still exists. We can see Umno still exists or not,” he told reporters as he walked away from the media in Parliament, today.

The Opposition leader also refused to field questions on his continued leadership of Umno despite being charged with 45 counts of money laundering, corruption, criminal breach of trust last week.

He also declined to say how Umno planned to respond to Dr Mahathir’s declaration of the party as dead.

“It’s okay, let him be,” he said curtly.

