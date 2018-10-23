Relook PKR voter roll, Selangor MB says after clashes over discrepancy

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters after launching the Price Control Real Estate Development seminar in Shah Alam October 23, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 23 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today called for the revision of the existing PKR electoral roll after scuffles within the party last weekend following claims of phantom voters.

Acknowledging the close competition between incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his challenger Mohd Rafizi Ramli in Selangor where membership is highest, Amirudin said it has become a common trend to question votes, leading to delay in counting and cited the polls in Pahang as an example.

“Early counting of votes were conducted and it showed that Azmin lost but after including the disputed votes, he won.

“The high attendance of voters in Selangor will undeniably lead to a significant number of doubtful votes,” he said after launching the Price Controls Real Estate Development seminar at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here.

Last Sunday, the election process at the Selayang division turned unruly when some individuals believed to be from Sabah were barred from entering the polling centre at Bandar Country Homes by sceptical party members.

Amirudin said conclusive and official voting results would only be known by the end of the week after the polls in the remaining six division of Selangor concludes on October 28.

He also said psychological warfare is common during elections and advised candidates and their supporters not to be fall for their own propaganda.