Zahid says Indonesia quake was divine retribution for LGBT activities

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says recent earthquake in Indonesia was caused by the LGBT activities in the country. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 ― Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed concerns about efforts needed to stem lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities in the country, saying a recent earthquake in Indonesia was caused by such behaviour.

Speaking at the Dewan Rakyat today during Question Time, Ahmad Zahid said he was worried that Malaysia might similarly incur the wrath of Allah due the LGBT community’s activities here.

“We look at the situation in Malaysia, we are worried because we know what happened in Palu recently where there was an earthquake and tsunami. It was reported that there were more than 1,000 members of their community who were involved in such (LGBT) activities.

“As a result the entire area was destroyed. This is the punishment of Allah. My question is whether Jakim's programmes (to rehabilitate the LGBT) is successful because data shows that in the middle of the year more than 1,000 (LGBT) joined these programmes.

“We need to ensure that Malaysia and those who are against LGBT are spared Allah's punishment,” said Ahmad Zahid.

In his reply, Minister in Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said 1,450 members of Malaysia’s LGBT community voluntarily participated in government programmes, adding that some have since returned to the “path of Islam”.

“Three of the transvestites performed umrah from 2012 to 2016. The participants responded that they feel more in touch with the basics of Islam including solat while correcting their misunderstanding of the religion,” said Mujahid, using the Arabic word for prayer.

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad then asked the minister on the Islamic ruling regarding making unsubstantiated statements.

As if aware that his fellow Pakatan Harapan lawmaker was alluding to Ahmad Zahid’s Palu remark, Mujahid told the backbencher that Muslims today should refrain from using ancient examples as examples.

“As Muslims, we are taught that all disasters come from Allah, it will only happen through His will. It is clear that everything comes from Allah.

“If we study the Quran, there were tribes that were annihilated because of their utterly blatant actions,” Mujahid said.

He referred to the tribe of Luth (Lot in English), the prophet sent to the towns of Sodom and Gomorrah that were destroyed.

“They were blatantly open, that is why disaster struck. Here, even though we have LGBT issues it is still under control and we shouldn't use disasters as examples,” he added.