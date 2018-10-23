Report: Singapore PM to meet Dr M at Putrajaya retreat

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong will meet Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya next month at a leaders' retreat. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 ― Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya next month at a leaders' retreat, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

The eighth edition of the retreat was held here in January this year.

Quoting Lee, the newspaper reported that it will take place about 10 days after Dr Mahathir comes to Singapore for the Asean Summit.

Dr Mahathir will be here for the summit which Singapore, as the Asean chair, will host for five days from November 11.

Lee also reportedly said that Singapore's relations with Malaysia are stable.

“The High-Speed Rail (HSR) was an issue potentially, but we worked out a two-year deferment for the HSR project and that was a constructive resolution of what could have been a spiky dispute,” he was quoted as saying.

“I hope that at the retreat, we will be able to look ahead, to discuss win-win opportunities in order to deepen our cooperation and friendship.”

Lee was in Putrajaya on May 19, meeting with Dr Mahathir for the first time since the latter was sworn in as Malaysia's seventh prime minister on May 10. ― Bernama