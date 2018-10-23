Growing concern over Pahang hill land cleared for Musang King durian farms

Pahang Forestry Department confirmed the land was being cleared for Musang King farming by a state government entity after being shown a drone image of the affected plot. ― AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Residents near Fraser’s Hill in Pahang are said to be upset after spotting land there being cleared and its foliage burnt, to grow Musang King durians, purportedly to satiate the rising demand for the pungent fruit in China.

The Star reported residents of Frasers, just 8km from Raub ― a town associated with the king of fruits ― seeing land clearing activities being carried out on a plot measuring 404 hectares in hilly Hulu Sempam at elevations between 400 and 900 metres. The land in the area is also reportedly serves as a water catchment area which borders the Batu Talam Forest Reserve.

Pahang Forestry Department director Datuk Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin confirmed the land was being cleared for Musang King farming by a state government entity after being shown a drone image of the affected plot.

“The project on that site does not need permission from the Forestry Department.

“The project is owned by the Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan,” Mohd Hizamri was quoted saying.

According to The Star, the 404ha land being cleared is only a portion of the final 1,213ha of land that will be used to farm durians.

The newspaper also claimed logging licences have been awarded for a separate piece of land adjacent to the area being cleared for durian farming, which it identified as an Environmentally Sensitive Area (ESA) Rank 1 in the Pahang Structural Plan 2050 and the surrounding areas a habitat for the endangered Malayan tiger.

The Star reported Mohd Hizamri disclosing that another nearby plot measuring 161.88ha belonging to the state government had been granted a logging licence.

However, he said both plots concerned were outside the forest reserve and water catchment areas.

Mohd Hizamri’s assertion was disputed by WWF-Malaysia, according to The Star.

“Sg Sempam and Sg Yet which pass through this area are important tributaries of Sg Lipis that eventually flows to Sg Pahang.

“Water provision is one of the most vital ecosystem services provided by Fraser’s Hill and the surrounding forest as it is the headwaters of the Sg Pahang river basin (spanning an area of 29,300 km²). Most of the tributaries emerge from the Main Range,” Siti Zuraidah Abidin, the protected areas conservation manager in WWF-Malaysia’s peninsular Malaysia Terrestrial Conservation Programme.

She explained that under the Pahang Structural Plan 2050 draft, the area had been identified for agricultural purposes and also categorised as “Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1”, which forbids any development even for agriculture or logging except for ecotourism, research and education purposes.

“In our opinion, we consider this area as Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1 due to its important function as a water catchment forest, even though it may not be legally recognised as one,” Siti Zuraidah was quoted saying further.