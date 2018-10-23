Form special committee on hill slope projects, Gerakan tells Penang

Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong says the recent fatal landslide in Bukit Kukus shows that the state must look hard into all these hill slope development projects. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 23 ― The Penang state government should set up a special committee to review all developments on hill slopes, Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong said.

He said the recent fatal landslide in Bukit Kukus, which already killed nine people and injured four workers so far, showed that the state must look hard into all these projects.

“The state government should gather soil erosion specialists and geotechnical experts to form the committee so that they can review all ongoing and proposed hill slope projects,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

He said Penang Gerakan previously warned the state government and called for a halt to hill slope development numerous times in the last few years, but was ignored.

He said they also visited a residential area in Relau last year and raised concerns over the clearing and development of Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong.

“We have already warned the state government against indiscriminately clearing hills and not taking safety measures to prevent landslides because even then, whenever it rains, we can see mud being washed to the road from the cleared hills,” he said.

He echoed calls by various non-governmental organisations (NGO) for the state government to temporarily stop all development projects by the hill slope, especially the Bukit Kukus paired road project.

“They should stop all projects until the special committee has reviewed the projects to ensure all safety measures are in place and that slope mitigation works are in place to prevent any mishaps,” he said.

He pressed the state government to heed calls by the people and various groups to stop hill slope projects.

“We don’t want something like this to happen again and if they don’t stop and do something about it, it might happen again at another site,” he said.

Last Friday, a landslide at the construction site of the paired road project brought down 12 containers that were used as workers’ quarters, burying at least 10 workers in the rubble.

As of 10am today, the search and recovery efforts has recovered nine bodies while the operations are ongoing for another worker believed still buried in the rubble.

The paired road project was to connect Paya Terubong to Relau and is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Yesterday, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the paired road project will continue once the recovery operations ends and the stop-work order is lifted.