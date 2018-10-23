Selangor’s Amirudin urges fellow MBs, CMs to raise minimum age to wed

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari speaks during the launch of the Price Control Real Estate Development seminar in Shah Alam October 23, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 23 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari pressed other state government leaders today to follow his administration in adopting Putrajaya’s directive to standardise the minimum marriageable age as 18 for all genders and creeds.

He said the move was vital for the protection of the children, which was the reason why his administration acted urgently in the issue.

“The matter was discussed with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and we found out later that it was allowed.

“This is why the state government acted swiftly to approve the required amendments in the state assembly last month,” he said after launching the Price Control Real Estate Development seminar at the Shah Alam Convention Centre today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad issued the directive on October 16 at the 132nd meeting of the mentri besar and chief ministers at Perdana Putra, the first such meeting after Pakatan Harapan (PH) came to power.

MORE TO COME