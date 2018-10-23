Nepali man charged with murdering countryman

TANGKAK, Oct 23 — A Nepalese man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his countryman last week.

However, no plea was recorded from Tamang Man Bahadur, 22, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Norina Maludin.

Tamang was charged with murdering Pradhan Ranjit, 25, at a furniture factory in Jalan Kesang Laut, Kesang here, between 10pm and 11.30pm last October 15.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set November 15 for mention pending a report from Hospital Permai, in Johor Baru, on the mental health state of the accused.

Deputy public prosecutor Kartini Kasran prosecuted, while Tamang was unrepresented. ― Bernama