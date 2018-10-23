Mariah Carey details North American ‘Caution’ tour

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Mariah Carey has announced plans for a worldwide tour in support of her upcoming, highly anticipated album Caution, and revealed details of the North American tour leg.
Kicking off in February in Dallas, the tour will visit more than 20 cities across the US and Canada, wrapping up on April 6.
Fans can expect to hear the singer’s new music, including With You and The Distance, along with favourite selections from her catalogue such as Fantasy, Honey and Hero.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 26 at 10am.
Find out more at www.mariahcarey.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews
I'm so excited to bring the CAUTION WORLD TOUR to you, starting Feb 2019! ⚠ I can't wait to perform songs from the new album + some of our favorites 💖 HBF Presales begin tomorrow! Public on sale 10/26 @ 10am 🦋🎵 #CAUTION https://t.co/iCGLcnrLHj pic.twitter.com/ABrZ7RBg6N— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 22, 2018