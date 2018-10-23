Minister: RCI, tribunal on EC ex-officials unnecessary

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said there is already legal action over alleged abuses by former officials of the EC under the previous Barisan Nasional administration and said it is up to the court to decide. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 ― Putrajaya does not see the need to convene a royal inquiry of tribunal to explore alleged misdeeds by former officials of the Election Commission before the general election, said Minister in Prime Minister's Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

In his reply to Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong (PH), Liew pointed out that there is already legal action over such alleged abuses under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration and said it is up to the court to decide.

“We have appointed a new EC chairman (Azhar Harun) and shortened the terms of their members to January 1, 2019, and we have been made to understand that the EC is undergoing a renewal process and reforms.

“Regarding other issues such as gerrymandering, phantom voters and Form 14 it has already been debated in this august House and there is already an election petition to the court. Let the courts decide on the misdeeds of the (previous) EC.

“I don't think it's time to establish an RCI or a tribunal as the matter is still being handled by the courts,” said the de facto law minister.

When Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa (BN) questioned the experience and ability of Azhar to lead the EC, Liew expressed his confidence in the senior lawyer’s suitability for the role.

He also added that the appointment was confirmed by the Yang diPertuan Agong.

“His appointment was accepted well by the government and even though he is an activist, we are confident he can execute his duties professionally.

“Under the New Malaysia, we seek to reform the EC to become better and more responsible to ensure the issues raised by his honourable Kota Melaka will not happen again,” said Liew.