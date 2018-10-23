Manchester United does denim with True Religion

True Religion’s Instagram posting that teases a Manchester United collaboration. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Manchester United is breaking into denim wear, with a helping hand from True Religion.

The world-famous UK football club has teamed up with the LA-based fashion brand on a capsule collection of menswear and womenswear styles set to launch this week. The series features separates such as jeans, shirts and a limited-edition jacket embroidered with the club’s crest. The club also has plans to launch a junior range later on in the season.

“The range we have collaborated on includes the same attention to detail and craftsmanship that has made True Religion a global brand, creating a new way for our fans to express their support for their club through every day, easy-to-wear apparel,” said Manchester United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, in a statement.

“As True Religion continues to evolve and connect with new audiences, it is exciting to offer Manchester United’s global fanbase an innovative line of premium denim for men and women,” added True Religion Chief Marketing Officer Tara Peyrache. “We look forward to this partnership with an iconic club that shares the same values and commitment to performance and quality.”

Since being founded in 2002, True Religion has built a reputation for prestige denim with a unique twist, thanks to the invention of its ‘Super T’ stitch design. The Manchester United deal marks the latest big coup for the brand, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017, but made a comeback this summer with the launch of a new campaign fronted by supermodel Bella Hadid.

The collection will go on sale on October 26 in the club’s Megastore, and online at truereligion.com. — AFP-Relaxnews