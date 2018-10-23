Maybelline revamps itself for 2019

A screengrab from Maybelline’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — Maybelline New York is giving itself a makeover.

The L’Oreal-owned beauty giant is engaging with Millennial shoppers by adopting a more modern approach to its campaign imagery and messaging in 2019, reports WWD. The initiative is being kicked off with the campaign for its new “Snapscara” mascara, which launches globally in stores in January, and stars the brand’s ambassadors Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima, as well as a racially diverse range of emerging models.

The new strategy will also centre on offering consumers campaigns that are realistic and relatable. “We did a lot of retrospective looking at how consumers see the brand and what our values are — we want them to be connecting with our brand pillars,” Amy Whang, senior vice president of marketing for Maybelline, told WWD. “In doing so, we’re going to be rolling out a campaign where you’re going to see beauty in a more authentic way.”

The news rounds out a busy year for Maybelline, which sponsored a room at the Colour Factory exhibition in New York back in August, to celebrate its “Super Stay Matte Ink” liquid lipstick. The brand also recruited Danish model Josephine Skriver as its new global ambassador back in April, and claimed the title of top-selling mass cosmetics brand on Amazon in the US in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews