Malaysia’s Taman Tugu, Monopoly Mansion among Lonely Planet’s best travel destinations for 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Lonely Planet unveiled today its annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the year ahead.

Each year, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel lists start with nominations from Lonely Planet’s vast community of editors, researchers, locals and influencers, and ultimately, are decided and ranked by a panel of judges.

The outcome is an eclectic list of destinations with unique, compelling and topical reasons to visit in the year ahead — as well as underlying travel trends to look for.

Malaysia got a shout-out in two categories.

The first is in the Best New Openings category, which named Kuala Lumpur’s Taman Tugu as one of its must-visit destinations.

Meanwhile, the Monopoly Mansion, also located in the federal capital, was listed as one of the Best New Attractions for Kids.

Other categories in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2019 include the top 10 countries, cities, regions and best value places to visit.

Sri Lanka claimed the coveted spot as the number one country to visit in 2019, while Germany placed second and Zimbabwe took third. Here are the rest of the best:

Top 10 countries

1. Sri Lanka

2. Germany

3. Zimbabwe

4. Panama

5. Kyrgyzstan

6. Jordan

7. Indonesia

8. Belarus

9. São Tomé and Príncipe

10. Belize

The 14th edition of Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel 2019 goes on sale today. For more information, click here.