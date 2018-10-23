There might be a problem with face unlock on the Mate 20 Pro

Two men were both able to unlock the same Mate 20 Pro despite only one of them being enrolled in the system. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Mate 20 Pro features a very sophisticated 3D face sensing tech that consists of a dot projector, an RGB camera, a floodlight illuminator and an IR blaster. All this combine to scan and map your face allowing you to secure the device using your face as a password. Huawei claims that its 3D facial recognition is 100 per cent better than the iPhone X — but is it? Recently, a couple of inquisitive gentlemen in Germany discovered a flaw in the Mate 20 Pro’s face unlocking feature. Here’s what happened

The two men were both able to unlock the same Mate 20 Pro despite only one of them being enrolled in the system. This is interesting because these two men are not twins, they are not even related, they only bear resemblance to each other because of their short hair and beard. Other than that, both men visibly distinguishable from one another. They have different eye colour, different skin colour and different facial contours from each other. Not to mention, one of them wears glasses while the other does not. Even with all these differences, the two men managed to unlock the Mate 20 Pro. The same experiment was performed on another Mate 20 Pro, and they were able to repeat the results.

Facial recognition technology has come a long way from what they’ve used to be back then. A few years ago, smartphone manufacturers use 2D face recognition that merely treated the subject’s face like a picture. This means a phone that uses 2D facial recognition can be defeated by simply using a picture of the person. The iPhone X moved the face recognition game further by mapping the face in 3D. Unlike 2D technology, 3D facial recognition is more difficult to be defeated by using a picture as it takes into account the different angles in which the face is presented to the phone, different lighting situations and different facial expressions. This makes 3D facial recognition more secure and reliable than 2D facial recognition.

So in theory, the facial recognition feature on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro should be rock solid. In our tests, the face unlock feature of the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro are amazing, they are fast and very reliable. Here’s hoping that this could just be an anomaly or one that can be rectified by a software update. Here’s hoping it gets fixed quickly. — SoyaCincau