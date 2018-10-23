OnePlus reschedules 6T launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus CEO Pete Lau at an event to launch the OnePlus 5 handset in Mumbai in 2017. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — After Apple announced that the iPad Pro and Mac event would take place on the same day of the OnePlus 6T launch event, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau rescheduled their event to October 29 to avoid being overshadowed.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted an announcement in the OnePlus Community Forum addressing the company’s difficult decision to reschedule the launch of the 6T to one day before.

After 24 hours of deliberation, Lau and his team decided to move the day up in order to avoid a collision with Apple’s iPad Pro and Mac event, a decision he calls, “one of the most painful decisions we have ever made.” After all, the OnePlus team of hundreds, “have poured their hearts and souls into creating [the] best product to date” so it deserves its own day of public attention according to Lau.

Since a great deal of the OnePlus audience already bought tickets, reserved flights, and booked hotels to make it to the original October 30 event, changing the date posed huge issues for some of the most loyal users. In response, Lau promised not only to fully refund the tickets of those who can no longer attend the event due to the schedule change, but also to pay the cost to modify all previously made plans — flights, hotels, or any other arrangements — of the 1,000 guests who confirmed their attendance.

The final date and time of the “Unlock the Speed” OnePlus is Monday, October 29 at 11AM EDT in New York City and the Apple event is taking place Tuesday, October 30 in Brooklyn, New York at 10AM EDT. — AFP-Relaxnews