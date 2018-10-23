Malaysia continue winning streak in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament

Malaysia beat South Korea 4-2 in a preliminary match of the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament in Oman. ― Picture via Facebook/Malaysian Hockey Confederation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 ― Malaysia secured their third straight victory in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament by defeating South Korea 4-2 in a preliminary match of the tournament at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, on Monday (Tuesday in Malaysia).

The national side took the lead via a field goal from Muhammad Firhan Ashari in the 11th minute before Yang Jihun levelled the tie for South Korea after converting a penalty corner in the 15th minute, according to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Facebook page.

Penalty corner specialist Jang Jonghyun put South Korea ahead in the 20th minute, only to see Malaysia score three more field goals through Muhammad Shahril Saabah in the 22nd minute, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in the 35th minute and Faizal Saari in the 57th minute.

Malaysia are set for a mammoth task against reigning Asian champions India in their fourth preliminary match.

Six countries ― India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and hosts Oman ― are taking part in the biennial tournament. ― Bernama